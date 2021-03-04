Port of Iberia kicks off Acadiana to Gulf of Mexico Access Channel Project

The Port of Iberia held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday to officially kick off the Acadiana to Gulf of Mexico Access Channel Project.

The ribbon cutting was held at the drill site where the first of three large pipelines are being relocated under the main Port channel. According to the Port of Iberia, the total cost for the project is estimated to be around $34 million.

The Acadiana to the Gulf of Mexico Access Channel Project is officially underway with Boardwalk Pipeline Company beginning the process. Boardwalk Pipeline will begin drilling their pilot hole for the relocation of their 26" pipeline at a cost of $4.98 million. The total cost to lower all three pipelines is estimated to be on average of $5.40 million per pipeline.

The Port says it will take approximately three months to perform the first pipeline lowering and the next two will take four to five months total.

The port says that upon completion of the pipeline lowering, bids for dredging will be received in the summer with dredging to begin in early fall of 2021. Dredging will take approximately eight to ten months with two dredges being utilized at a cost of $14 to $16 million.

The Port of Iberia says this process will bring the channel to a permitted depth of sixteen feet and will allow Port businesses to fabricate larger projects for their customers and also open new doors for potential businesses requiring deeper draft waterfront locations.

