Police, school board hold Community Christmas

Christmas has arrived early for some families in New Iberia.

The city's police department, along with members of the Iberia Parish School Board, got together and handed out gifts in a sleigh float.

More than 100 children benefited from the generosity.

It doesn't stop there, though - Tuesday, 10 kids will be chosen to shop and have lunch with a police officer.

"It's a happy time, so we said, 'Let's distribute gifts to kids,'" explained New Iberia Police Sgt. Daesha Hughes. "We didn't want to have a distribution center. We wanted to literally get out in the community and go to each child's house and distribute the gifts to them."

