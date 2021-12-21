Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

Police, school board hold Community Christmas

items.[0].videoTitle
New Iberia Police Department begins patrols
Posted at 6:06 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 19:47:17-05

Christmas has arrived early for some families in New Iberia.

The city's police department, along with members of the Iberia Parish School Board, got together and handed out gifts in a sleigh float.

More than 100 children benefited from the generosity.

It doesn't stop there, though - Tuesday, 10 kids will be chosen to shop and have lunch with a police officer.

"It's a happy time, so we said, 'Let's distribute gifts to kids,'" explained New Iberia Police Sgt. Daesha Hughes. "We didn't want to have a distribution center. We wanted to literally get out in the community and go to each child's house and distribute the gifts to them."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.