Police investigating after weapon found at NISH

UPDATE: New Iberia Police have issued a statement about today's incident.

Here's the statement:

At 11:32 am the New Iberia Police Department responded to an incident at New Iberia Senior High School. As a result of the incident, the school was placed on lockdown. A weapon was recovered. The Administration and School Resource Officer were able to quickly get the situation under control. Additional officers are present at the school and will be there for the remainder of the day. There is no longer a threat on campus. All students and staff members are safe. No one was injured during the incident.

Here's our earlier story:

New Iberia Police are on the campus of New Iberia Senior High after a weapon was found on campus.

Police say a student did have a gun on campus on Monday. There were no injuries and police have the weapon now.

There aren't a lot of details available right now, as the investigation is underway, but we will update this story as more information becomes available.