Organization working to revitalize blighted properties in New Iberia

Work is being done to revitalize and remove blighted properties in New Iberia.

The goal is to replace them with developments to benefit the entire community.

Bryson Hypolite, president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, says he hopes to transform the community he grew up in one house at a time.

"We paint houses and restore them. Little small common projects," says Hypolite. "Especially for the elderly just to kind of upgrade their standard of living for the community."

One property on Ann Street has been acquired with the help of donations and could soon become a neighborhood park.

"Like slides and swings, things for the kids. Just to beautify and uplift the neighborhood," he says.

A ground breaking on the park is expected to take place sometime this summer.

The Association is also working on acquiring more properties in the city to create single family homes and resources.

"The kids in today's society are very limited," says Hypolite. "And I feel, if we're able to offer kids more, then we're going to be able to put out more."

Hypolite says that his organization is taking requests for those who need help revitalizing homes and properties.

"We're trying to continue to pour in positive energy," he says. "So we can get in positive results for our area."

