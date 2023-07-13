One wounded in New Iberia shooting

New Iberia Police are working a shooting that left a man wounded Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 700 block of Buckeye Street at about 9 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a shooting.

When they got there, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he's being treated for his injuries.

The investigation is continuing, police say.

Anyone with information about this shooting should use the P3 app, or call New Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.