One person in custody; two others wanted in Elizabeth Street homicide

UPDATE: The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Brailon Jack, 22, of New Iberia.

New Iberia Police are asking for help to find two men wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man dead last week on Elizabeth Street.

Police were called to the 500 block of Elizabeth Street at about noon on November 23. When they arrived they found a man lying in the middle of the road; he had been shot several times.

The man was transported to a local hospital by ambulance; he later died there.

Police have obtained arrest warrants in the case for Jhamad Allen and Jytraveous Eugence, a spokesperson says. A third suspect, a 17-year-old, was arrested on Thanksgiving Day, and booked with First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery, Illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, Obstruction of Justice, Firearm-Free Zone; Notice.

Allen is wanted for the following charges: Accessory after the fact to First Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice. Eugene is wanted for the following charges: First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery, Obstruction of Justice, Firearm -Free Zone violation.

If anyone know the whereabouts of Allen and Eugene, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.