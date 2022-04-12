One of four suspects wanted in alleged restaurant attack arrested

New Iberia Police say that one person has been arrested in connection with an alleged attack at a local restaurant.

Police say Kayla Warner has been arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

31-year-old Warner was wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, Inciting a Felony and Criminal Conspiracy.

Police say on April 8, 2022, officers with NIPD received video footage of an incident that occurred at a local restaurant located in the 1200 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.

The video footage allegedly shows multiple individuals attacking and beating another individual inside the restaurant and in the parking lot of the establishment.

It was found the victim sustained significant injuries in the attack, police say.

Three are still wanted in connection with the incident:

Taylin McCoy—23 years old



Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Inciting a Felony

Criminal Conspiracy

Leotia Davis—29 years old



Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Inciting a Felony

Criminal Conspiracy

Leetra Davis—31 years old



Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Inciting a Felony

Criminal Conspiracy

------------------------------------------------------------

