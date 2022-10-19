One dead in New Iberia shooting; victim identified

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Deshune Johnlewis, 20, of New Iberia, a spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office said.

New Iberia Police are working a shooting that left one man dead.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Shelton Avenue at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

They found a man in his 20s who was lying partially in the road, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics were there, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2307 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS or by downloading the P3 App on your smart device.

Citizens are urged by police to report suspicious activity.