One dead following Wednesday night shooting in New Iberia

Posted at 6:23 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 07:25:18-04

One man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in New Iberia.

Police responded around 8:30 pm, August 18 to 1000 block of Anderson Street following reports of a shooting.

Police say they discovered a man shot multiple times.

According to the Daily Iberian, the man is being identified by family as 40-year-old Tony Boloney.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

