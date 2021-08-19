One dead following Wednesday night shooting in New Iberia

One man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in New Iberia.

Police responded around 8:30 pm, August 18 to 1000 block of Anderson Street following reports of a shooting.

Police say they discovered a man shot multiple times.

According to the Daily Iberian, the man is being identified by family as 40-year-old Tony Boloney.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

