One dead following shooting in New Iberia

One person is dead following a shooting this week in New Iberia.

According to police, they received a call at 9:30 pm in regards to a shooting in the 1500 block of Montagne Street on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police say a 25-year-old victim was found laying on the floor of a residence with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police tell the Daily Iberian that there were no signs of forced entry at the home and it is believed the victim and suspect knew each other.

