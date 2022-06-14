One arrested in fire that damaged four Jeanerette businesses

The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Jeanerette man for allegedly setting a fire that damaged four businesses.

Roger Hogan, 58, was booked on June 13 on one count each of Simple Arson and Criminal Trespass.

In the late evening hours of June 2, the Jeanerette Fire Department responded to a report of a multi-commercial structure fire located in the 1300 block of Main Street.

After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire began in a shed that was connected to one commercial building. The fire and smoke then spread and eventually caused various levels of damage to four separate structures.

Deputies learned Hogan, who was homeless, was known to sometimes seek shelter in the shed without permission.

On June 13, Hogan was located and taken into custody for questioning in connection with this case. Following that interview with deputies, Hogan was officially booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the aforementioned charges.

The SFM would like to thank the Jeanerette Fire and Police Departments for their partnership in this case.