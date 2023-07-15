NIPD investigating shooting; child injured

Iberia Parish, LA - A 3-year-old girl is recovering in the hosptial after being shot in the head.

According to Sgt. Daesha Hughes with the New Iberia Police Department, the shooting took place right before 1:00am Saturday morning near School Street and Lee Street.

Responding officers located the victim upon arrival to the scene.

The child was airlifted to the hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Officers said the child was the only person found with a gunshot wound.

The suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or contact Iberia Crime Stoppers by using the mobile P3 app or by calling the tip line at 336-364-TIPS (8477).

