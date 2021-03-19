Menu

New Iberia's Sugar Cane Festival to return in September 2021

KATC
Posted at 12:43 PM, Mar 19, 2021
2021-03-19

The New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival is making a return in 2021.

The Board of Directors announced that the 79th Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival & Fair will be held on the traditional last full weekend of September. Those dates will be September 23 - 26, 2021 in New Iberia.

Festival organizers say they will put into place recommended "Best Practices" as per the State Fire Marshal’s guidelines.

A schedule of events will be announced at a later date.

