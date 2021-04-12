New Iberia treated to symphony concert in the park

A free outdoor concert was held under the trees in New Iberia on Sunday.

Presented by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, local choirs and musicians performed in City Park for those in attendance.

The public was encouraged to bring chairs and blankets and a picnic and enjoy a Symphony Sunday in the Park.

Last year, the event was canceled because of the pandemic.

"They do this every year and its all donated their time the balloons everything its just all donated. Everything is just from their heart and they're doing it because they enjoy it," Ann Allumus Symphony Committee member said.

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard and his wife Kim were in attendance at the concert and said they had a good time.

Such a beautiful day. Kim and I had a good time at Symphony Sunday in the Park featuring Broadway Star Sal Viviano and the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra lead by Music Director, Mariusz Smolij. Posted by M. Larry Richard Iberia Parish President on Sunday, April 11, 2021

