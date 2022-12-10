New Iberia student explores Louisiana's oral history

One New Iberia native is making it easier to access historical documents in the City by digitizing files on the Parish's history.

KATC's Tre Francis captured the details on how the student's research could benefit the community.

Breighlynn Polk says as she was doing research out of state, there wasn't a whole lot of black history she could easily find in Iberia Parish and once she was given the opportunity she knew this would be the perfect way to create digital files the community could access.

Polk, a current graduate student in the American Studies program at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, saw a deep desire for using oral history as a method of research. In her home town of New Iberia.

With the focus of exemplifying the narratives of marginalized communities, she remains dedicated to unveiling the hidden histories of those whose experiences have been erased from traditional historic doctrine.

The public will be able to see her research and access the data she collected on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Shadows Visitor Center.

Here' s what you can expect to see.

"So they can expect to see panels that will give some background information about certain topics that are discussed in the interviews that are digitized. It will also have pictures of some of the community members who were influential in some of the topics that were discussed along with some of the interviews that talk about these subjects and the community can also access these interviews digitally online. So they can hear the words from the mouths of those who have experienced it," Polk said.

The exhibit will be open Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Teche Visitor Center.