New Iberia school hosting Cow Patty Fundraiser

A New Iberia school is hosting a Cow Patty Fundraiser.

Belle Place Elementary is selling $10 squares for the fundraiser. The school will randomly assign numbers on Friday live on Facebook.

Saturday morning, Belle Place will have a grid drawn in a field for their cow to roam around. The first square that the cow drops a patty in will be the winner, according to an event organizer. Bell Place Elementary will split the pot with the winning square.

Anyone is welcome to purchase a square by contacting the school: 337.369.3738 or email anlouviere@iberiaschools.org or krmistretta@iberiaschools.org. They could also message them on Facebook. Payments will be through cash, check, Venmo, or CashApp All purchases are due by noon on Friday.

The Cow Patty fundraiser will be held Saturday at 10 am at the school.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel