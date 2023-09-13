New Iberia Public Works Department announces road closure on Monday

The City of New Iberia’s Public Works Department is informing the public about road closures due to crosswalk striping.

Crosswalk closures are for the intersection of Bridge Street and Main Street, and Iberia Street and Main Street.

Road closures will take place on Monday, September 18, 2023, so that the Public Works Department can stripe the crosswalk areas.

They’ll be closed from 8:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes and keep an eye out for the road closure signs.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact the City of New Iberia’s Public Works Department at (337) 369-2391.