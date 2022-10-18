New Iberia Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Calhoun Street.
According to Sgt. Daesha Hughes with NIPD, the shooting happened approximately at 5:30PM.
No further details are available at this time.
New Iberia Police responds to shooting on Calhoun Street
Posted at 8:05 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 21:21:35-04
