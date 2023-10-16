New Iberia Mosquito Abatement District will conduct aerial spraying

The New Iberia Mosquito Abatement District announced they will address the persistent population of floodwater mosquitoes through aerial operations.

Planned sorties will begin the evening of Tuesday, October 17, through Saturday, October 21, with possible additional operations next week. Each evening over the next eight days will be evaluated for appropriate weather conditions to operate.

Operations will begin each evening near sundown and last approximately one and one-half hours.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons who wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities.

Residents will notice low-flying aircraft. If the aircraft is overhead do not attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.

Sorties planned:



Tuesday (10/17) will be Avery Island

Thursday (10/19) Delcambre / Jefferson Island Rd., Railroad Rd., Poufette

Saturday (10/21) Lydia, Rynella, Bayou Jack, Duboin

Monday (10/23) weather permitting, Bull Island, Leleux, Migues

Tuesday (10/24) Hubertville and Jeanerette.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems, feel free to contact (337) 365-4933. Visit Iberia Parish Government on their website at: www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control”.

For more information about West Nile Virus, other mosquito – borne diseases and pesticides for mosquito control visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

For information regarding pesticides (NaledÒ) used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov or https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control