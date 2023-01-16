New Iberia man dies in crash

A New Iberia man died early Monday when his vehicle hit a pole then overturned in a drainage ditch.

John Rodrigue, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 8 a.m. accident.

Troopers say Rodrigue was traveling on South Lewis Street near its intersection with US 90 when his pick-up traveled off the road and hit a utility pole. The truck then overturned in a drainage canal.

Rodrigue was wearing his seat belt and that he wasn't able to get out of the truck, troopers say. They're still investigating.

A toxicology sample was collected from Rodrigue and submitted for analysis. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 6 fatal crashes resulting in 7 deaths in 2023.

