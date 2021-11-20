New Iberia man, businesses holding coat drive

A New Iberia man is giving back to his community this Thanksgiving after experiencing some hard times over the past few months.

Brendon Morton, a local rapper, says he was shot in May, but has since recovered. Now, he is partnering with a few local businesses to help the homeless in his community. He's collecting coats until Wednesday, November 24.

Coats can be dropped off at Yungmade Clothing on Hopkins Street and Star Pilgrim Baptist Church on E Pershing Street.

They'll then be given away on the 24th on Hopkins Street near Lee's Seafood, Morton says.

He and other volunteers are also planning to cook gumbo and hand out hygiene bags to homeless individuals in the community.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel