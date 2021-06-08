New Iberia lawyer disciplined by state Supreme Court

The state Supreme Court has issued discipline for a New Iberia lawyer.

The court approved an agreement between Peggy Inez Garris and the Office of Disciplinary Council, records show.

The agreement came after the ODC conducted an investigation into allegations that Garris had mismanaged her client trust account. That's the bank account where lawyers deposit funds paid to their clients.

The court accepted the agreement, which suspends Garris from the practice of law for a year and a day; that entire suspension is deferred as long as she completes a two-year period of supervised probation.

Garris is also responsible for paying all costs and expenses of the investigation, the court ruled.