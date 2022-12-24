New Iberia home burns

New Iberia Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire that took place Friday evening.

According to officials, the fire took place at a residence on Mixon Street where both occupants escaped the flames.

There were two dogs in the home at the time of the fire, only one survived, officials say.

Chief Gordan Copell told KATC that Mixon Street is closed due to the fire and emergency responders on the scene.

A KATC crew member is currently in route.

As more information becomes available, it will be updated here.

