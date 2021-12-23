Watch
New Iberia family loses home in fire

New Iberia
New Iberia
Posted at 8:45 PM, Dec 22, 2021
A fire in New Iberia left a family without a home.

The New Iberia Fire Department says the fire occurred on December 19th in the 700 block of Nixon St.

They say everyone was able to get out of the single-family home safely.

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 12:45 a.m. and were on scene until around 2:45 a.m.

Family members tell KATC everything they owned was lost in the fire, including "all the toys and presents" that were under the tree just a week ahead of Christmas. They say they're working to start an online fundraiser.

