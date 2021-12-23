New Iberia family loses home in fire

A fire in New Iberia left a family without a home.

The New Iberia Fire Department says the fire occurred on December 19th in the 700 block of Nixon St.

They say everyone was able to get out of the single-family home safely.

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 12:45 a.m. and were on scene until around 2:45 a.m.

Family members tell KATC everything they owned was lost in the fire, including "all the toys and presents" that were under the tree just a week ahead of Christmas. They say they're working to start an online fundraiser.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel