New Iberia dedicates monument to service members who died in conflict

A program in New Iberia was held today to honor US service members who died in combat.

The ceremony was held at Bouligny Plaza in Downtown New Iberia on Memorial Day.

During the ceremony, there was a dedication of a veterans monument to those soldiers who died in service beginning with WWI through current conflicts.

Leslie Landry a veteran with the US Army says that it should be remembered that freedom is not free.

"When we are called to serve our country we do the best we can but some of us do not come back." he said. "They are the ones who have paid the ultimate price for our freedoms."

Landry hopes that through the ceremony today, all veterans who served in combat and in peace times are paid the respect they are due.

"If they give a little bit of their time, they will understand what we have done," he said.

