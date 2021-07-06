New Iberia council continues to discuss blighted properties

NEW IBERIA, La — The city of New Iberia is continuing to tackle the issue of blighted properties.

The council will discuss the future of eight homes at tonight council meeting. The will review each property and then vote on the properties condition. Following the vote a public hearing will be set

so that the owners of the properties can make their case for whether the property should be demolished by the city.

The Daily Iberian is reporting Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the council have set funding aside to begin dealing with the many blighted properties all over New Iberia, and have already demolished several properties that have gone through the process.

The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.