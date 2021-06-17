New Iberia council approves resolutions for two renovation projects

On Tuesday, the New Iberia City Council approved two resolutions for continued renovations on two projects in the city.

According to the Daily Iberian, the council unanimously approved authorizing a certificate of substantial completion for the phase of work being conducted at George Rodrigue Park and the Doc Voorhies Wing of the Bayou Teche Museum.

At the June 15 meeting, Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the phase of the project is nearly done, with only about $3,244 left of work to be completed.

Concrete work, including parking at the George Rodrigue Park, is some of the phase work being completed for the projects.

Landscaping work is also underway.

According to project architect Paul Allain, it will be an estimated six to eight months before this phase of the project is completed.

Once complete, DeCourt said bidding will go out for the next phase of the project.

A change order for remodeling work at the Cliff Aucoin Building and roof repairs at the Sliman Theater was also unanimously approved by the council.

Read more from the Daily Iberian, here.

