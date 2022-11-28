New Iberia bicyclist dies in Friday crash

A Friday night crash claimed the life of a New Iberia man, State Police say.

The accident happened at about 10 p.m. on Bull Island Road, just east of Lake Peigneur Road, in Iberia Parish. Rickey Paul Flores, 44, died in the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed Flores was traveling south in the northbound lanes of travel on Bull Island Road. At the same time, the driver of a 1989 Ford Ranger was traveling south on Bull Island Road.

Another vehicle was traveling north on the road, and Flores steered his bicycle into the southbound lane, Troopers say. The truck hit him, and he was thrown from the bike.

Flores was not wearing an approved helmet, troopers say. His bicycle was not equipped with any lamps or reflective materials. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck wasn't injured, troopers say.

A breath sample was obtained from the driver of the Ford which indicated no alcohol in his system. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that motorists can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet and reflective materials. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right of side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws.

Troop I has investigated 58 fatal crashes resulting in 65 deaths since the beginning of 2022.