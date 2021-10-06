New Iberia annual gumbo cook-off: October 9 and 10

New Iberia's 31st annual World Championship Gumbo Cook-Off, "The Wizard of Roux", will be held in-person this weekend, October 9 and 1`0 at Bouligny Plaza.

The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce announced in February that they will return the competition after the COVID season impacted many events around Acadiana.

Gumbo lovers can enjoy the two-day fest as dozens of teams will compete to see who will take home trophies of the cook-off categories: Amateur chicken and sausage, Amateur Seafood, Amateur Mélange, Professional Seafood, and Professional non-seafood.

Cook-off times:

Saturday

11:00am-3:00pm Cajun Creole Food Fest & Meanest Beans Cookoff

3:00 PM Youth Gumbo Cookoff

4:00pm–6:00pm Ça C’est Bon Cooking Demonstration - Victor's Cafeteria, 109 W. Main St.

Sunday

Serving @ 11:00am Gumbo Cookoff

Fans of the cook-off can show their team support by helping them win the FAN FAVORITE Award. Winners will be announced Sunday along with other winners during the Awards Ceremony. The public can vote as much as they like. Every dollar is one vote: www.IberiaChamber.org.

Some of Acadiana's best local bands will be on their line-up:

Saturday

10:30am - 1:00pm Cajun Company

1:30pm - 4:00pm Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

4:30pm - 7:00pm Full Circle

Sunday

10:00am - 12:30pm Geno Delafose and French Rockin' Boogie

1:00pm - 3:30pm Swampland Revival

A 5K Roux Run will take place take place at 8 AM.

For more information, click here.

Bouligny Plaza is located at 128 W Main Street in New Iberia.

