2021 Gumbo Cook-Off poster unveiled

The official 2021 World Championship Gumbo Cook-Off poster has been unveiled, created by local artist and school teacher Lori Buteau.

Buteau teaches art at Westgate High School, and says she's always been an artistic person but started to hone her craft in high school.

Having her work recognized is "as exciting as it is humbling. I've been able to express myself creatively and follow the same process that I teach my students. My students have been so supportive and excited for me, and I can't wait to share this with them."

This year's poster features a "gumbo witch" brandishing her roux spoon, her "flying monkeys" (a wood duck and alligator in a flying monkey costume), and key elements of New Iberia like the Evangeline Theatre marquee and cane fields. Buteau says her favorite part of the artwork is the crystal ball.

"Everything about this piece screams New Iberia, and the crystal ball really connects it to the Wizard of Roux," she says.

When asked if she plans to continue participating after winning the grand prize, Buteau made it clear that she does this for fun.

"There's so many good artists out there, and it's very competitive. It makes me feel so good that I was chosen, and if anything I'm even more motivated to create something again next year. If you're considering participating, stick with your gut and what speaks to you in your art."

More than 20 submissions were received this year, and the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce said it is "deeply humbled" by the effort and creativity that went into each.

The official poster will be available for purchase at the event and online within the next few days. The 31st Annual World Championship Gumbo Cook-Off will be held Saturday, October 9, and Sunday, October 10, in Bouligny Plaza in Downtown New Iberia.

