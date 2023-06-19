New Iberia announces road closure, street improvements

NEW IBERIA, La. — Southern Constructors, LLC. will be closing Daspit Road to allow for street improvements to be made, according to New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt.

On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Daspit Road, between Tecaxo Street and Po Street, will be completely closed to all through traffic. City officials say this is necessary to allow crews to safely remove and replace concrete panels.

Area residents will need to use Po Street to access their property. Traffic will be diverted using Texaco Street.

Advanced warning signs, barricades and detour signage will be in place.

Construction is expected to last four weeks, weather permitting. Motorists should anticipate time delays.

Drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.