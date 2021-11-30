Mourning mother urges NIPD to not give up on investigating her son's death

NEW IBERIA, La. — A mother in New Iberia is still searching for answers and closure after her son was shot nearly six months ago.

The double homicide happened in July on Mississippi Street. Her son, Keondre Carlisle and Cortez Montgomery were shot.

Carlisle’s mother, Terra Latulas, is urging police to keep up with the investigation. She’s afraid if nothing is done, her son’s death will become a cold case.

“That’s what I don’t want to happen,” said Latulas. “I want my kids to feel like there’s justice where they come from and they’re protected. Period. It shouldn’t be like this.”

She says the last time the department communicated with her was early November. She says the only way they speak is if she calls the detectives, and not the opposite.

KATC reached out to NIPD for an update on the investigation. They said they did not have a comment at this time.

She wants police to go door to door and get answers to her son’s death.

“I’ve heard people say plenty of times they just want their killer found or this and that,” she said. “But you still have that pain of ‘why?’. It'll never be okay.”

As she urges police to keep up with the investigation and keep her in the loop, she continues to mourn her son. She says she feels like the system is failing her family.

“My life will never be the same,” she said. “Sometimes I'm angry... I want to believe and have faith that the right thing is going to get done. I want to believe and have faith in God that the right thing is going to get done. Sometimes I find myself still being angry that they did this to him.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel