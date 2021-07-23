Watch
New Iberia Police investigating double homicide on Mississippi Street

Posted at 1:43 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 02:43:15-04

NEW IBERIA, La. — The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a double homicide after an overnight shooting Friday in the 700 block of Mississippi Street.

According to NIPD, two male victims have died and that the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and KATC will have more details as they become available.

