Mosquito sprayings taking place in Iberia Parish this week

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District will continue aerial operations this week to address elevated mosquito populations in the parish.

Operations will take place during the evening hours of Wednesday, July 21, and Thursday, July 22.

The District is asking citizens to wear repellent, cover exposed skin and avoid outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active.

Operations will begin near sunset and last approximately one and one-half hours (1.5). During this period, the District says that only hypersensitive individuals or persons wishing to avoid exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities. All other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities.

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft. The District says residents should not attempt to follow the path of the aircraft if it is overhead.

The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.

Operations will take place in the following areas:

Wednesday (7/21) - Operations will focus on Jeanerette / St. Joe, specifically Little Valley Rd., Alta Dr., Hubertville Rd., Jeanerette, Linden Rd., E. Hwy 90 and all points in between.

Thursday (7/22) - Operations will encompass Coteau, and surrounding areas Romero Rd., Mel Dr., Capt. Cade Rd., Hwy. 90, Acadiana Regional Airport to Hwy. 3212 and all points in between.

Those with questions or mosquito related problems, can contact the mosquito abatement office at (337) 365- 4933 or go online to www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control." Any questions after office hours can be directed to Herff Jones at (337) 380-7140.

For information about West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne diseases visit www.cdc.gov and for pesticides for mosquito control visit www.epa.gov.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel