Man killed in Hopkins St. homicide

A man died Monday from injuries sustained in a Sunday night shooting in New Iberia.

On August 6, 2023, at 11:16 PM, officers of the New Iberia Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of South Hopkins Street in reference to a shooting complaint.

Upon responding to the scene, officers discovered a man on the ground with what appeared to be three gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Police Department. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Shortly after the incident, the suspect, Diontra Bernard, was apprehended and arrested for the following charges: attempted second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an unidentifiable firearm.

The victim died Monday from his injuries and the charges for Bernard were upgraded to second degree murder, the spokesperson stated.

