Man booked with arson in connection with Jeanerette trailer fire

The State Fire Marshal's Office booked a man with simple arson in connection with a Jeanerette trailer fire on Sunday.

The Jeanerette Fire Department responded Sunday evening May 8, 2022, to reports of a trailer home on fire in the 400 block of Minvielle Blvd. Firefighters on scene say heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home.

After extinguishing the fire, investigators learned that the fire may have been arson. The case was then handed over to the State Fire Marshal's Office (SFM).

There were no reports of injuries associated with the fire.

Following an assessment of the scene, SFM deputies determined the fire originated in the home's living room and was intentionally set.

34-year-old Johnathon Edwards, a resident of the home, was identified as a suspect in the case, according to SFM officials.

During the initial stages of the response to the fire call, Edwards had been detained by the Jeanerette Police Department. SFM deputies then took custody of Edwards and booked him on one count of Simple Arson in connection with the case.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel