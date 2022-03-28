Man arrested in New Iberia fatal shooting on French Street

The 19-year-old wanted in connection with the shooting death of another 19-year-old in New Iberia has been arrested.

According to arrest reports, Tyran Treshawn Jones was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on Sunday, March 27. He was wanted on charges of second degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons.

The incident, police said, occurred on Friday, March 25, in the 1000 block of French Street.

Officers responded around 4:15 pm to reports of shooting with one person injured.

A 19-year-old was located in the front yard of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jones was allegedly identified as a suspect after police collected evidence from the scene and spoke with witnesses about the incident.

Read more: Man wanted in New Iberia fatal shooting on French Street

New Iberia Police Tyran Treshawn Jones

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel