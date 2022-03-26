Man wanted in New Iberia fatal shooting on French Street

A 19-year-old is dead following a shooting Friday in the 1000 block of French Street. Another 19-year-old is wanted in connection with the shooting.

New Iberia Police say on March 25,2022, at around 4:15pm officers responded to a shooting on French Street.

Officers say they located a 19-year-old man in the front yard of a home, suffering from multiple gunshots wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After collecting evidence on scene and speaking with witnesses, NIPD was able to identify a suspect and obtain arrest warrants.

19-year-old Tyran Treshawn Jones is wanted for Second Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice, Illegal use of Weapons.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.

