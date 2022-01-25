Man accused in shooting that injured two women turns himself in

The man wanted in connection with a shooting that left two women wounded has been arrested.

New Iberia Police say that Leroy Lenwood Walker Jr. turned himself in on Friday, January 21, 2022 in connection with the shooting on Friday, January 14.

New Iberia Police Department

Walker was wanted on a warrant for two counts attempted first-degree murder, two counts aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts aggravated criminal damage to property and one count illegal use of weapons.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. January 14, in the 700 block of Mississippi Street. One woman went to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where she was treated and released. A second woman was transported with serious injuries, and was last reported to be in stable but critical condition.

