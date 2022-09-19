Lucille Fremin Babineaux, mother of former governor, has died

Lucille Fremin Babineaux, mother of the late former Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, has died.

Visitation will be held from 4pm until 7pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022 with a rosary recitation at 6pm at Pellerin Funeral Home on Jefferson Terrace in New Iberia. Visitation will resume Monday from 8:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia at 11:00 am on Monday, September 26, 2022. Lectors will be Camille Renard, Marie Cadwell, and Beryl Broussard. Gifts will be presented by Elise, Blair, Hunter, Harrison, and Mary-Blair Faucheaux, representing MaMaw’s youngest descendents.

Here's her obituary:

Babineaux, beloved mother and matriarch of a family of 105, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on September 19, 2022, at the age of 102. She was born to Sentney and Marie “Ella” (Ozenne) Fremin on October 3, 1919 in New Iberia, Louisiana.

Lucille and her family lived on Avery Island until she was 13. Lucille’s father ran the island’s general store and was Postmaster, and her mother taught Catholic education and boarded local teachers. During that time, the teachers asked Sentney and Ella if Lucille could accompany them to school. They agreed, and her formal education began at a very young age.

In 1932, the Fremin family moved to Burke, Louisiana, and in 1936 at age 16, Lucille graduated from Mt. Carmel Academy in New Iberia. Until the time of her death in 2022, Lucille was the oldest living alumnus of Mt. Carmel Academy.

In 1935, Lucille met the love of her life, L Louis Babineaux of Coteau. Louis and Lucille married in 1942, and were married 59 years until his death on February 14, 2001. Together they raised seven children and ran The Home Rug Cleaning and Floor Company, which they founded in 1945 with Lucille as Office Manager. Lucille was a devoted mother and faith-filled Catholic who volunteered at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Coteau. She was an exceptional seamstress and outstanding cook who graciously extended hospitality and provided meals to the priests. In 1956, the family and business moved to New Iberia.

Affectionately known as MaMaw to her family, Lucille was especially grateful for the kindness and time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her nieces and nephews as her own, and enjoyed many friendships across the great State of Louisiana and our country.

Lucille is survived by her children: Kenneth J Babineaux (Linda), Baron P Babineaux (Karen), and Erroll C Babineaux (Suzanne), all of New Iberia, Yvette Babineaux of Lafayette and Priscilla Babineaux Cadwell (John) of Richland, WA, as well as, son-in-law Raymond S Blanco of Lafayette.

Additionally she is survived by her grandchildren: Karmen Blanco Hartfield, Raymond “Ray” Blanco Jr, Monique Blanco Boulet, Nicole Blanco George, Kathleen (Pilar) Blanco Eble, William (Billy) Babineaux, Kenneth (Jamie) Babineaux, Jr, Cherie Babineaux Bailey, Baron Babineaux Jr, Beryl Babineaux Broussard, Bart Babineaux, Camille Cox Renard, John William Cox IV, Jeffrey Cox, John Cadwell, Jr, Marie-Elise Cadwell Meyer, Cherami Cadwell Freeman, Jay Cadwell, James (Brandon) Cadwell, Erroll (Charlie) Babineaux, Jr, Elise Faucheaux; and an additional 36 great grandchildren.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents Sentney and Ella Fremin; her husband Louis, her siblings Rosa Mae Romero and Sidney Fremin; her daughter Kathleen Babineaux Blanco (former Governor of Louisiana); son L Louis Babineaux Jr; granddaughter Patricia Lucille Babineaux; and grandsons Benedict Blanco and Cameron Bailey.

The family sends special thanks to all the Romero, Fremin and Babineaux families for their love and support through the years. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to Doctors David Daly, Michelle Menard, and Vina Baker; as well as Heart of Hospice and Lucille’s caregivers Eva Rollins, Gloria Singleton, Chimyra Singleton, Carolyn Francis, and Rose Lee, for their compassionate care.

Pallbearers: Ray Blanco Jr, Billy Babineaux, Jamie Babineaux, Bart Babineaux, John William Cox IV, John Cadwell Jr. and Charlie Babineaux

Honorary Pallbearers: Baron Babineaux Jr., Jeff Cox, Jay Cadwell, and Brandon Cadwell

Entombment will be at Holy Family Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lucille’s name to Ush One See Foundation, PO Box 14126, New Iberia, LA 70560, or to the charity of your choice.