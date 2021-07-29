Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival names King Sucrose LXXIX

The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival has a new king.

On Thursday, the The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Association named David Wayne Thibodeaux as King Sucrose LXXIX.

Thibodeaux is a New Iberia native and General Manager of St. Mary Sugar Cooperative Inc.

According to the festival, Thibodeaux worked in the oil and gas sector before beginning his sugar career 36 years ago at Jeanerette Sugar Cooperative, Inc.

He has served on various boards, including Sugar Grower & Refiners, Inc.; Louisiana Sugar Cane Products, Inc.; Teche Mills, LLC; American Sugar Cane League; American Sugar Cane League Foundation and the American Society of Sugarcane Technologists.

The 79th annual Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival will take place September 23 through 26, 2021.

Other 2021 festival honorees include:

Mr. Iberia: Paul Schexnayder

Festival Honorees: Jeff & Sharon Jolet

Festival Grand Marshal: Hester Patout Bourdier

This year's festival will include parades down New Iberia's Main Street and the "all ages" street fair with rides, entertainment and fireworks. The Cyr Gates Community Center will also house events including a photography and art show, sugar cookery contest, and garden/flower show.

The fais do do lineup includes LA Roxx, Parish County Line, Clay Cormier, Jamie Bergeron, Geno Delafose, Three Thirty Seven and The Bad Boys Band.

To learn more about new and returning events at this year's festival visit, hisugar.org.

