Louisiana Main Street offers revitalization grants for commercial rehab

The Louisiana Main Street Program was one of nine projects nationwide to receive grant funding through the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program (HRSP).

The National Park Service, which oversees the HRSP grants, awarded Louisiana Main Street $749,000 for the rehabilitation and revitalization of commercial buildings around the state. Grant awards in the amount of $55,000 each will be given to owners or tenants of historic buildings located within officially designated Louisiana Main Street districts. Grants are available for either interior or exterior building rehabilitation projects.

To be eligible for HRSP funds, a building must be located within a Louisiana Main Street district in a community with less than 50,000 population. The building must also be either individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places or a contributing element in a National Register Commercial Historic District. In addition, buildings that are eligible for either of these National Register designations but not currently designated can qualify. All proposed rehabilitation work must comply with The Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

New Iberia officials say that the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program, applications and details are available by contacting Jane Braud, C.M.S.M. – New Iberia Main Street Program, 457 East Main St., Suite 404, New Iberia, LA. 70560 at jbraud@cityofnewiberia.com or calling 337-369-2330 and leaving a message.

This project is supported through a grant from the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program as administered by the National Park Service, Department of Interior.