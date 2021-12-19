Locals share the true meaning of Christmas

NEW IBERIA — Today on Hopkins St in New Iberia the local community leaders came together to showcase the true meaning of Christmas.

Although many people know Christ was born on the day of Christmas, the community mentors of New Iberia wanted to make sure the True meaning was shared.

"...that message went to Mary, a young Jewish Danza, who was going to be chosen by Jehovah our god to bring forth the son Jesus, who is going to come forth and set up the kingdom in the hearts of man and then ultimately die for man."

As more people came to fellowship at this event, the project "Feed Our Community" was introduced. Residents of the town were giving plates of food. Donavon Davis says hosting this event will have a positive impact on people.

"…..We hoping that this impact the the community because it's a continuation of revitalization of neighborhood planning and organizing that is all going to go towards impacting the community in a variety of ways so we can restore hope and true Stability back into our community in these trouble some and climatic times that we are living in…."