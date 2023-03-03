Local primary care and gynecology clinic opens in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. — On Thursday, March 2, 2023, Our Lady of Lourdes Health and the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce hosted a Business After Hours and grand opening for a new primary care and gynecology clinic at 535 Jefferson Terrace Boulevard.

Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group consists of Board Certified family medicine provider Dr. Timothy Allain Viator, Board Certified gynecologist Dr. Breigh Foster and nurse practitioners Jennifer Haines and Sydney Jo LeBlanc, says Senior Marketing Specialist Trevis Badeaux.

“Investing in our community is at the core of our healing mission,” said Dr. Kelly Cahill, Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group president. “This clinic enables Our Lady of Lourdes Health to extend its exceptional gynecology and primary care services for all ages to residents in Iberia Parish and surrounding communities.”

Dr. Foster, Dr. Viator, Haines and LeBlanc are known for providing family-focused care to patients of all ages. According to Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group, they are part of the more than 140 Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group providers, which offer comprehensive care for the healthcare needs of area families.

All are accepting new patients. Call (337) 470-GoMD (4663) to schedule a primary care and (337) 470-4148 to schedule a gynecology appointment. Online scheduling and video visits are available at by visiting LourdesRMC.com.