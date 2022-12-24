Watch Now
LAWCO issues critical water conservation request

Posted at 2:57 PM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 15:57:46-05

New Iberia - Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO) is urging customers in the City of New Iberia, Village of Loreauville, and Iberia Parish service areas to conserve water as much as possible during this freeze event.

Customers are asked to only use water if absolutely necessary for the duration of this freeze event until LAWCO can return to normal operations and the system has recovered.

If you see any leaks, call the customer service office to report them immediately.

For more information, call your customer service office at (337) 365-0002 or visit louisianawater.com.

