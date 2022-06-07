Law enforcement, school officials meet to discuss safety in Iberia Parish

Law enforcement and school administrators in Iberia Parish met this week to discuss school safety.

New Iberia Police say on June 6, 2022, the mayor, administrators with the New Iberia Police Department and Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office met with local school officials to discuss policies and procedures regarding school safety protocols.

The Iberia Parish Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent attended the meeting.

Administrators from Highland Baptist Christian School, Catholic High School, and Saint Edwards Catholic school were also in attendance, NIPD says.

At the meeting, officials discussed the school’s safety plan focused on mass casualty events and continued training and education for both school and law enforcement officials.

