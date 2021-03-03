Johnson & Johnson vaccines to be administered at SugArena in Iberia Parish

The Region 4 Office of Public Health and Iberia Medical Center will administer single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines at the SugArena in New Iberia on Monday, March 8.

At total of 750 doses will be made available for the event.

The vaccinations are by appointment only and will take place from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm.

To schedule an appointment, residents are asked to call 337-374-7420 or email covid19@iberiamedicalcenter.com.

When making an appointment individuals are asked to leave their name, date of birth and contact number on the voice message or email request.

OPH says that if individuals are not contacted for a vaccine appointment for this event, requests will be accommodated by Iberia Medical Center as additional supply is available.

Vaccinations at Monday's event are only available for those who meet current eligibility requirements:

Persons 65 years of age or older

Dialysis patients

Persons 55-64 years with at least one of the following conditions: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD Down Syndrome Heart Conditions Immunocompromised from solid organ transplant Obesity Severe Obesity Sickle Cell Disease Smoking Type 2 Diabetes



All pregnant persons regardless of age

Teachers and Support staff working onsite at K-12 schools or daycares

Frontline Healthcare Workers

Recipients of Home and Community Based Waiver Services

Professional Home Care Workers

Law Enforcement and other First Responders

Election workers assigned to work March/April election (Must carry a letter stating that they were selected to work.)

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines will also be administered by appointment only at the Robicheaux Recreational Center on Friday, March 5 in Lafayette. Those interested in making an appointment can click here for more information: LDH to administer Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines at Robicheaux Center

For a list of locations offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only, visit ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine

