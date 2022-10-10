Job fair set in Iberia Parish

Avex is partnering with LED FastStart to host an in-person career fair that connects qualified candidates to opportunities at the company’s expanding commercial aircraft services facility at Acadiana Regional Airport in Iberia Parish.

The interview event will take place Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Acadiana Workforce Solutions Center, 601 Ember Drive in New Iberia.

Job seekers can register in advance here, or in person on the day of the event. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their résumé to the career fair.

Company representatives will conduct initial screenings and interviews with all candidates who have experience in one or more of the following areas. Related experience in other manufacturing and aviation roles will also be considered.



Airframe and powerplant mechanic

A&P certification

Heavy maintenance

Structural assembly/sheet metal/composite repair

Avionics

Interiors technician

NDT (nondestructive testing) certification

Avex, which has long specialized in the painting of commercial aircraft, announced in July that it would invest $2.5 million to develop an aircraft maintenance hangar to accommodate the addition of aircraft maintenance and conversion services. The company plans to eventually create 100 new direct jobs to support the expansion, while retaining 83 existing jobs.

LED FastStart hosts numerous virtual and in-person career fairs each year covering a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing. To receive email notifications about future interview events, you can sign up here.