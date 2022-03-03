Job Fair set for Jeanerette

A resource and recruitment job fair is set for March 1`9 in Jeanerette.

The Jeanerette Resource & Recruitment Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the King Joseph Center, 701 Hebert Street in Jeanerette.

It's hosted by Iberia Parish Acadiana Workforce Solutions in collaboration with the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided by A New Chapter Push, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission Mobile Unit will be on site offering assistance.

Among the services to be offered at the event:

· Job Fair – businesses who are hiring will be there, accepting applications

· Credit Repair

· Resume Writing

· Tuition Assistance

· Work Experience

· Career Services

· Community Resources