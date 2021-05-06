Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

Jeanerette woman indicted in 25-year-old homicide investigation

items.[0].image.alt
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office
Sonia Charles
Sonia Charles.jpg
Posted at 2:20 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 15:20:12-04

A Jeanerette woman arrested in connection 25-year-old unsolved homicide of a baby in Iberia Parish has been indicted.

The 16th Judicial District Court indicted Sonia M Charles in the January 24 1994 homicide of Baby Jane Doe. She is facing a charge of Second-Degree murder.

Charles was arrested in 2019. At the time, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office told KATC that the baby, who was days old was left inside a trash can and died of hypothermia.

In 2019, The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office told KATC that a detective Hotard reopened the 1994 Jeanerette homicide after new leads were developed. The Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory (ACL) reexamined evidence from the 25-year-old case and developed a DNA profile which matched with a family relation to a CODIS ( Combined DNA Index System ) entry.

Det. Hotard was able to research the relationship of the CODIS profile and obtained a DNA sample from Sonia Charles. According to the department, the ACL was able to match Sonia Charles through DNA as the mother of Baby Jane Doe.

Charles was then arrested.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.