Jeanerette woman indicted in 25-year-old homicide investigation

A Jeanerette woman arrested in connection 25-year-old unsolved homicide of a baby in Iberia Parish has been indicted.

The 16th Judicial District Court indicted Sonia M Charles in the January 24 1994 homicide of Baby Jane Doe. She is facing a charge of Second-Degree murder.

Charles was arrested in 2019. At the time, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office told KATC that the baby, who was days old was left inside a trash can and died of hypothermia.

In 2019, The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office told KATC that a detective Hotard reopened the 1994 Jeanerette homicide after new leads were developed. The Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory (ACL) reexamined evidence from the 25-year-old case and developed a DNA profile which matched with a family relation to a CODIS ( Combined DNA Index System ) entry.

Det. Hotard was able to research the relationship of the CODIS profile and obtained a DNA sample from Sonia Charles. According to the department, the ACL was able to match Sonia Charles through DNA as the mother of Baby Jane Doe.

Charles was then arrested.

